The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga has postponed the case against four men accused of raping and killing Hillary Gardee to next Friday.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are facing charges that include kidnapping, murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

The matter has been postponed to next week Friday for the accused to be served with the indictment. It could not be served on Friday because Gama’s bail hearing had not been completed.

Mkhatshwa, Lukhele and Gama were arrested in May after Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation a few kilometres outside Mbombela.

She had been reported missing a few days earlier. The Fourth suspect, Nkune who was arrested last month joined the three other accused for the first time in the dock.