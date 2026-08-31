Hill-Lewis defends Airlink formation flyover over DHL Stadium

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and Cape Town Mayoral Candidate, Geordin Hill-Lewis has defended the formation flyover at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium during the build-up to the rugby match between the Springboks and the All Blacks on Saturday.

#ICYMI Airlink has defended the formation flyover over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium during the build-up to Saturday’s rugby match between the Springboks and the All Blacks, saying no safety regulations were violated. https://t.co/8PNd6mWUCf pic.twitter.com/ACqf9GN9Jy — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 31, 2026

Hill-Lewis was speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of unveiling the party’s Election Battle Bus, which he says will take the party’s campaign directly to residents and put the DA’s vision for Cape Town firmly on the road.

Hill-Lewis described the display over the weekend as perfect.

“Ooh I love it, it was exhilarating and thrilling. I think it was extra-ordinary piloting and airmanship that demonstrated talent and the skills that we have in this country. I am very happy because it has made Cape Town viral around the whole world. So, I am very, very grateful and of course, there are always critics. All the good work that we have done in Cape Town has had critics, but you know what? You got to keep going, keep doing the right thing and the fact that these are incredibly skilled and talented professional pilots who are among the best in the world is a bonus.”

VIDEO | Nozipho Mbatha speaks on Airlink’s low flyby over rugby match

