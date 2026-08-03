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Hill-Lewis declares dispute over policing powers in Cape Town

A law enforcement officer from the City of Cape Town is pictured.
  • A law enforcement officer from the City of Cape Town is pictured.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook: City of Cape Town
SABC News

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has formally declared an inter-governmental dispute with Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia linked to the devolution of policing powers.

The announcement was made in Bishop Lavis on the Cape Flats today.

Hill-Lewis has continuously pushed for policing devolution to allow Metro Police to investigate crimes.

This is in a bid to combat high rates of violent crime in the city.

He says despite continuous engagements with various police ministers, the status quo remains.

The mayor says the recently tabled South African Police Service Amendment Bill contains no changes to the section that would’ve given metros meaningful investigative powers and therefore, hence the declaration of the dispute.

City of Cape Town files intergovernmental dispute over police devolution powers: 

-Report by Shamiela Fisher

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