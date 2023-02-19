High water levels and possible flooding is anticipated at Douglas in the Northern Cape around the confluence of the Vaal and Orange River. This follows a decision by the Department of Water and Sanitation to open 12 sluice gates at the Vaal Dam.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in provinces like Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal among others.

Douglas residents have been advised to remain vigilant and ready to move should the water levels become life-threatening.

Vaal communities stranded

Several communities in the Vaal area have been left stranded following heavy rains and flooding. In Orange Farm, some families say they have lost personal belongings, including furniture and electronic equipment.

Community leader Linda Ndebele says many families have no place to sleep as the wet weather conditions persist. Ndebele is appealing for help from authorities.

Meanwhile, Councillor Makhosazana Ndlela says a meeting will be held with municipality officials on Monday to decide on the distribution of urgently needed help by affected families.