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High-speed chase ends with vehicle recovered from Limpopo River

  • [FILE] Police crime scene tape.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @SAPoliceservice
SABC News

Police in Limpopo have intercepted and recovered a four-by-four vehicle in the Limpopo River after a high-speed chase with armed criminals in Musina on Saturday.

The armed group of criminals fled across the river to the Zimbabwean side of the border after abandoning the vehicle on the banks of the Limpopo River.

The joint Police and army operation revealed that the bakkie was reported stolen in Brooklyn, Gauteng.

Limpopo Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba says suspects remain at large.

“Our borders must never become escape routes for criminals. This incident demonstrates that our members remain vigilant and prepared to confront cross-border criminality. We will continue working with the SANDF and other law enforcement partners to close the space for criminals involved in the movement of stolen vehicles and other illicit goods.”

 

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