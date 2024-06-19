High-ranking SAPS officers receive top honours

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Outgoing Police Minister Bheki Cele has commended all long-serving police officers for showing commitment in carrying out their duties.

Cele and the National Commissioner Fanie Masemola presented the Gold medals to officers who had served more than 30 years in the force.

The medals are awarded to SAPS members who hold the rank of Major General or higher and have shown outstanding leadership and sense of duty by personal example.

The recipients are evaluated over five years preceding their appointment in their current rank.

Cele says the recipients are honoured for their dedication and excellent efforts they have shown in the service.

“For the fact that they have walked 30 years of service, some of them are two years away from being 40 years. It tells us one thing, that you are there because you have behaved to be there, you committed yourself.”

VIDEO | SAPS members awarded medals:

The gold medal recipients say being a law enforcement officer comes with responsibility.

Major General Mary Cockey Motsepe says, “It motivates me, it keeps me moving and working hard until I retire in the South African Police Service. When I look at this medal I look back on where I come from in the service, where I was working serving our communities, investigating crime, and preventing it. So it inspires me a lot and it gives me strength to execute my duties on a daily basis.”

Johannesburg District Commissioner, Max Masha, advised new police officers to be honest and not to take bribes.

“My work on its own it’s a challenge because people need to be safe and I need to solve the challenge of crime. I think the most important thing is you people should stay positive, they must refuse to be negative and resist temptations. Out there the community will try to corrupt you or bribe you so refuse bribes and stay on the right side of the law, so the more you stay in the truth, you stay long.”

#sapsHQ [PHOTOS] #SAPS National #MedalParade hosted today at SAPS Tshwane Academy. Medal recipients, senior management members, received long service medals and decorations as acknowledgement for their selfless contribution to the Service. #ServiceExcellence… pic.twitter.com/6mbZFSNKOe — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 18, 2024