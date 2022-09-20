Six people, including high-ranking members of the police, have been arrested in connection with a 2016 police tender of over R54 million.

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate says in a statement the suspects were arrested in Durban, Bloemfontein and various areas around Pretoria, while two were arrested as they were boarding domestic flights from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town and Durban, respectively.

The suspects are two Durban businessmen, a former Lieutenant-General, a current serving Lieutenant-Colonel and two Major-Generals from Pretoria and Bloemfontein.

The suspects will appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday for charges of fraud, corruption and theft.

VIDEO | Six people arrested in connection with a 2016 police tender of over R54 million: