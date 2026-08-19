High-profile suspect arrested in connection with Westbury shooting

Police say the high-profile suspect they have arrested in connection with the recent shooting in Westbury in Johannesburg is facing charges including the possession of an illegal firearm.

Four people were shot and killed in a flat on Saturday.

One victim, a school learner, was wounded in the suspected gang-related incident.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla says, “During preliminary questioning, the suspect led officers to a second location in the same street, where a Tommy Gun (submachine gun) and live ammunition were pointed out and seized. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and detained at the Lenasia South South African Police Service (SAPS) station. ”

Fihla says, “He faces charges related to the possession of unlicensed firearms and prohibited weapons, with further investigation underway regarding his involvement in the deadly Westbury shootings.”

VIDEO | Several shot and killed in Westbury:



-Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila.