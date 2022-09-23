There’s a high police contingent gathered outside the High Court in Bloemfontein ahead of the pre-trial hearing of suspended African National Congress Secretary General, Ace Magashule, and his co-accused.

Magashule and some of the accused have arrived at the court. They are among others businessman Edwin Sodi, former Mangaung Metro Mayor Olly Mlamleli and former head of the human settlements department in the Free State, Nthimotse Mokhesi.

Suspended ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule is at the Bloemfontein High Court for the Asbestos pre-trial hearing. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/UE98sEHhJu — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) September 23, 2022 Accused Businessman, Edwin Sodi has just arrived at the Bloemfontein High Court for the resumption of the Asbestos pre-trial hearing. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/krHpkOrHOw — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) September 23, 2022

And Ace Magashule’s legal team has also arrived here at the Bloemfontein High Court, ahead of the pre-trial hearing in the Asbestos case. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/gT2QzSajlG — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) September 23, 2022

Staunch Magashule supporter Carl Niehaus is among a group of supporters who have also arrived, chanting revolutionary songs outside court.

Magashule, ten others and five companies are facing charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of the R255 million asbestos roof removal tender in the Free State in October 2014.

All corners of the court premises are barricaded with barbed wire.

The pre-trial hearing was postponed in June pending the finalisation of his application for leave to appeal a judgment which dismissed his bid to have charges against him dropped.

More details of Magashule’s appearance in the report below:

Magashule vows to clear his name

Magashule has since vowed to fight to the bitter end to have his name cleared.

In a report from December last year, Magashule said he also wants the prosecution to disclose the list of witnesses who have implicated him. His lawyers have accused the prosecution of being dishonest about the role of Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota.

This was after the state announced that a warrant of arrest will be issued against the US-based Cholota.

Cholota has allegedly failed to cooperate with law enforcement officials.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that the asbestos roof removal contract was not cost-effective.

There are still more than 30 000 asbestos-roofed houses in the Free State.

The Department of Human Settlements has since promised to resolve the issue of asbestos-roofed houses in the province.

-Report by Refiloe Mekoa, additional reporting by SABC News