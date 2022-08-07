The high crime rate, which includes gender-based violence and sexual harassment in the workplace as well as unemployment and unequal pay are among the many issues that concern South African women. This as South Africa celebrates Women’s Day on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the national Women’s Day celebrations in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

Some Durban women say government is not doing enough to swiftly address violence against women and children.

Speaking to SABC News, one woman said: “You know we can speak as much but I think women right now are in need of action. They need to see results. You know we can speak as much but the women are starting to pick each other up but we can’t do it alone, you know? We need action. We are tired of listening to Mr. President. Please back up organizations that are out there, less talk and more action.”

Another said: “Mr. President, please could you be more stringent on security measures, especially with university children because the age group I think it’s between 18 to 30. The ones that get abused the most. So please try to do something with the minister and try to come up with a strategic plan.”

Discussion on South Africa’s unemployment numbers that keep rising with Duma Gqubule:

Women have also raised concerns about the rising cost of living:

“If the president can help us, we are single parents, the grant that we get is very little and the food prices are extremely high, we don’t know how we are going to feed our children, if the president can please address the issue of the food prices.”

“As women who are running informal businesses we are not getting financial support, we are trying to make a living through our small businesses but government is not helping us, our stock was destroyed by the recent floods in KZN yet the government did not support us.”

“Many women are suffering from unemployment and unfortunately the corporate world is where the money is but we as women are not getting the big opportunities to work in these companies. So Ramaphosa needs to address such matters, especially during Women’s Month because it will be for the betterment of us and the country.”

Cost of Living | June 2022 household affordability index: Mervyn Abrahams