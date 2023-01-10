A full bench of the High Court in Johannesburg will hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict application against former President Jacob Zuma’s private, criminal prosecution bid on Thursday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation revealed on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa has launched the urgent bid to, among other things, interdict Zuma from taking any further steps to give effect to his private prosecution against him.

The President is also seeking the court to excuse him from appearing before it on the 19th of January 2023 as directed by the summons.

This comes after Zuma launched a private prosecution bid against President Ramaphosa for allegedly contravening the NPA Act on the disclosure of his medical records, a private prosecution matter already before the court against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

In his response, Zuma argues, among other things, that Ramaphosa’s application is neither urgent nor deserving of the court’s attention.

He further describes it as an abuse of process that is designed to shield Ramaphosa from accountability.

The former President further argues that Ramaphosa failed to meet the requirements for an interim interdict and has asked the court to dismiss the application, alternatively to strike it off the roll with costs.

Proceedings are expected to begin at 10am on Thursday.

Zuma to oppose President Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict application against the private prosecution bid against him: