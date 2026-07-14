Two-day hearing set for Ramaphosa’s Section 89 court challenge

The Western Cape High Court will hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt Parliament’s Section 89 impeachment proceedings on Wednesday and Thursday.

The President wants the process suspended pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, that found that he has a prima facie case to answer over the Phala Phala matter.

The committee was established following a Constitutional Court ruling that impeachment proceedings be instituted against him.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa impeachment subcommittee meeting

President Ramaphosa argued that the Section 89 committee should not continue with its work while he challenges the independent panel report, which found that he may have violated his oath of office in relation to the Phala Phala matter.

The Impeachment Committee disagrees, saying it is simply carrying out a Constitutional Court order.

Impeachment Committee Chairperson Makashule Gana said, “As a committee, we’re going to oppose the urgent interdict application by President Ramaphosa. As the second respondent in the application, I have to oppose this application.”

VIDEO | Western Cape court to hear President Ramaphosa’s impeachment challenge

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has chosen to abide by the court’s decision, saying Parliament’s rules prevent her from interfering in the committee’s work.

“Actually, we have got two respondents in terms of this case. You have got the Chairperson of the Committee, [and] you have got the Speaker of the National Assembly. The Impeachment Committee Chairperson [Makashule Gana], working with the committee, has agreed to oppose. The Speaker has listened to what they are saying, reflected on it, but also noted that the rules of Parliament do not allow the Speaker to interfere in the work of the committee. The Speaker has therefore filed to abide, and the court will clarify the matter.”

The President says the Speaker’s position reflects the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

“The Speaker of Parliament has to do the work that she has to do, and she’s independent. We don’t bring any influence to bear on her. That is where the separation of powers comes into play. The state, as you well know, is composed of the executive, which is led by the President; Parliament, the National Assembly, which is led by the Speaker; and the judiciary, which is led by the Chief Justice [Mandisa Maya]. Those three must act independently, and we subscribe to that,” explains Ramaphosa.

The court must now decide whether Parliament’s inquiry should be paused pending the President’s review application, or allowed to continue while that legal challenge runs its course.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa files urgent court bid to halt impeachment