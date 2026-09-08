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High Court rules Kekana’s affidavits are admissible in Matlala trial

Judge Cassim Moosa makes a ruling during the Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala case at the High Court in Johannesburg on September 8, 2026
  • Judge Cassim Moosa makes a ruling during the Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala case at the High Court in Johannesburg on September 8, 2026
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  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

The High Court in Johannesburg has ruled that the affidavits that one of the accused in the trial in the case of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has submitted are admissible as evidence.

Musa Kekana submitted the affidavits during his bail application in the case, which relates to the killing of engineer Armand Swart in April 2024.

Matlala and four others are accused of orchestrating assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, better known as DJ Vettys, between August 2022 and January 2024.

During his ruling, Judge Cassim Moosa said, “It is ordered that one, the bail proceedings in case RC 3/39/20024 in the matter between Michael Pule Tau and two others before the regional magistrate in the regional court held at Vereeniging is ruled admissible, in terms of section 235 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977, the record of the bail proceedings in respect of accused one is admitted into evidence before this court.”

VIDEO | Matlala and co-accused appear in court:

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