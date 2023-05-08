The High Court in Pretoria has heard that former Gauteng Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, was determined to end the Life Esidimeni contract in order to save the Department millions of rands.

This emerged during her cross examination regarding the decision to relocate over 3000 mental health patients from the Life Esidimeni facilities, that was taken jointly with the provincial executive committee.

According to evidence, the closure of the facilities was aimed at saving the department and the provincial government over R300 million.

About 144 patients died during the relocation period in 2016.

Evidence leader, Adilla Hassim led the cross examination.

“And the point you’ve made in public, which I would like to repeat, is that we are not going to throw any patients away. If people have shares and personal interests at Life Esidimeni or Life Health Group, it’s not our problem. What we are saving is R300 million that we are spending at Life. Yes, we can treat the patients in either facility differently with the same level of care without necessarily spending that amount of money because we no longer have the money. If we have R300 million to pay for these patients, great, let’s go ahead with the contract. But we don’t have the money.” she adds.

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before Life Esidimeni Inquest | 08 May 2023