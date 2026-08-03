High Court hears claims of procedural failures in Kekana’s arrest

The High Court in Johannesburg has heard that police did not follow the correct protocols when arresting accused number one, Musa Kekana, in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others.

The claim was made by Matlala’s attorney, Annalene van den Heever, during cross-examination of Captain Phimi Sekgobela.

Sekgobela is testifying in the trial within a trial, detailing the sequence of events on the day Kekana was arrested, after the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Kekana, Matlala, Tiego Mabusela, Tsakani Matlala and Nthabiseng Nzama also face other charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

The case relates to the botched hits on businessman Joe Sibanyoni, music producer Seunkie Mokubung and Matlala’s former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane.

Van den Heever has argued that police contravened the Criminal Procedure Act when effecting Kekana’s arrest.

“Any person who is arrested with or without a warrant for allegedly committing an offence shall, as soon as possible, be brought to a police station or, in the case of a warrant, brought to any other place that is specifically mentioned in the warrant. Not only did you contravene the national instruction that I read out to you, but you also contravened section 50 sub 1 of the Criminal Procedure Act by not making sure these people are immediately taken to a police station.”

WATCH | Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused are back in the Johannesburg High Court, where a trial-within-a-trial is under way over disputed evidence. pic.twitter.com/H0mOeCtqpw — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 3, 2026

LIVE | Matlala, co-accused attempted murder trial continues – 03 August 2026