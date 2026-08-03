Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

High Court hears claims of procedural failures in Kekana’s arrest

  • Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and co-accused appear before the High Court in Johannesburg
  • Image Credits :
  • Neria Hlakotsa
Sashin Naidoo

The High Court in Johannesburg has heard that police did not follow the correct protocols when arresting accused number one, Musa Kekana, in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others.

The claim was made by Matlala’s attorney, Annalene van den Heever, during cross-examination of Captain Phimi Sekgobela.

Sekgobela is testifying in the trial within a trial, detailing the sequence of events on the day Kekana was arrested, after the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Kekana, Matlala, Tiego Mabusela, Tsakani Matlala and Nthabiseng Nzama also face other charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

The case relates to the botched hits on businessman Joe Sibanyoni, music producer Seunkie Mokubung and Matlala’s former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane.

Van den Heever has argued that police contravened the Criminal Procedure Act when effecting Kekana’s arrest.

“Any person who is arrested with or without a warrant for allegedly committing an offence shall, as soon as possible, be brought to a police station or, in the case of a warrant, brought to any other place that is specifically mentioned in the warrant. Not only did you contravene the national instruction that I read out to you, but you also contravened section 50 sub 1 of the Criminal Procedure Act by not making sure these people are immediately taken to a police station.”

LIVE | Matlala, co-accused attempted murder trial continues – 03 August 2026

 

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News