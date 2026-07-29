High Court dismisses businessman Brown Mogotsi’s bail appeal

The Johannesburg High Court has denied North West businessman Brown Mogotsi’s bail appeal. The court delivered its judgment electronically.

Mogotsi appealed to the High Court after the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court denied him bail on two separate occasions.

The lower court found inconsistencies regarding his residential address and ruled that he failed to present new facts in his second application.

Mogotsi was arrested last year for alleged perjury, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This follows allegations that he staged an assassination attempt on his own life in Vosloorus.

VIDEO| Reasons why Mogotsi was denied bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court:

