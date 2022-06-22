There is mounting anticipation over the release of the delayed fifth instalment of the State Capture report, which is due to be released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the State Capture Commission denied claims that the delay was because of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interference with the work of the commission.

In a statement, Chief Justice and Chairperson of the Commission, Raymond Zondo, said he needed to check the report for errors for the last time before handing it over.

After missing the initial June 15th deadline, the Commission announced that the ceremonial handover of the report would be on Wednesday.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele says, “I think we want to clarify this matter that the delays have been clarified even by the chief justice himself that they are delays based on him doing quality assurance. It’s got nothing to do with us. SIU released a report. Zondo released a report. Those are initiatives of the systems of law enforcement in this country, and those have not been edited by the president. All of them are online for everyone to see. “

High anticipation ahead of release of final State Capture report on Wednesday:

The South African Federation of Trade Unions Secretary General Zwelinzima Vavi says he hopes the final report of the State Capture Commission will answer some of the critical issues being debated about corruption in the country.

Vavi says they are waiting to see if it says anything about the allegations made by former State Security director General Arthur Fraser and others about President Ramaphosa.

“We hope that the commission will say something about serious allegations made by the likes of Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe about the role of the Pres and the possible conflict of interest as the head of government business and head of the centre to address the crisis and his relationship with Glencore,” says Vavi.

Release of final part of State Capture report expected on Wednesday: Dr Bernard Sebake: