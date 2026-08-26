 Hichilema to be inaugurated as Zambia’s president next week

The government of Zambia has announced that President-elect Hakainde Hichilema will be inaugurated next Tuesday in Lusaka.

Hichilema won re-election with about 60% of the votes.

In a statement, the Secretary to the Cabinet says this decision follows the expiration of the seven-day provision allowed for filing a petition challenging a presidential election.

It says the judiciary had not received any petition.

However, Zambian authorities shut down courts nationwide on Monday, citing unspecified security threats.

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