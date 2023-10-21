Hichilema stresses the importance of trade between Zambia and SA

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has stressed the importance of strengthening trade between Lusaka and Pretoria. He was speaking during a meeting with International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

He says South Africa is a key partner in relation to economic opportunities.

Hichilema will also co-chair the Bi-National Commission with his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hichilema says the two countries share a common vision in terms of growing their economies.

“I think now South Africa is the largest trading partner with Zambia. But we don’t talk about it. We need to do that, Matamela Ramaphosa.”

#SAZambiaRelations🇿🇦🇿🇲 | Minister, Pandor pays courtesy call to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, in Lusaka.https://t.co/MFEuBFoze7 — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) October 21, 2023