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Hewitt’s son Cruz earns first ATP Tour win in Washington opener

2026 Australia's Cruz Hewitt reacts during his boys' singles final match against Jordan Lee of the US during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain on July 12, 2026.
  • 2026 Australia's Cruz Hewitt reacts during his boys' singles final match against Jordan Lee of the US during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Britain on July 12, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt’s son Cruz continued to impress in his breakout summer on Tuesday, earning his first ATP Tour-level win at the Washington Open at the age of 17 with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Marcos Giron.

The first-round victory capped a remarkable month for the Australian youngster, who finished runner-up to American Jordan Lee in the Wimbledon boys’ final nearly a quarter of a century after his father triumphed on the famous lawns of London.

Cruz, ranked 612 in the world, is a qualifier at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, where his father won the 2004 title.
“It’s pretty surreal to win here,” Cruz said.

“Obviously I saw my dad play here. I came to his last tournament, I remember. There are so many memories of that. To make it to round two, it’s very special.”

Victory ensured Cruz became the youngest player to win a match in the event since Kei Nishikori in 2007, and he said his father’s advice proved useful.

“It was my first tour main draw match, so (he told me) just to enjoy it and take every point one-by-one, really enjoy the atmosphere and the crowd,” Cruz said.

“I tried to do as best as I could. I just see there’s a little pressure, but I try to take the positive and come with it as well. I’m happy with how I’m dealing with it so far.”

After becoming the fourth man born in 2008 or later to earn a tour-level victory, following Diego Dedura, Thijs Boogaard and Moise Kouame, Cruz faces either Stefanos Tsitsipas or fellow Australian Alex de Minaur.

“Obviously if I play Alex, that would be a dream to share the court with him,” Cruz said.

“He’s like my older brother. I’ve known him basically my whole life. He’s stayed with us, and we have Christmas together, also. He’s taught me so much; I think that would be a pretty cool memory for us.”

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