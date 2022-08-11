A family member of ActionSA president Herman Mashaba, has also fallen victim to gender-based violence.

Mashaba says his wife’s aunt was raped and murdered by two men in North West on Saturday.

The body of the 77-year-old woman was only discovered on Wednesday as she lived alone.

Mashaba was speaking to the media outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court where seven people linked to the gang-rape of eight women at West Village west of Johannesburg in July, are expected to appear.

Mashaba says he is angry about what is happening to women.

“So this matter is really touching us all South Africans, it is in my house as I am talking to you right now. Those guys I believe are appearing at Temba Magistrate’s court this [Thursday] morning. [A] 77-year-old [woman] raped by two men, young men in their 30s. What type of government do we have. We have allowed this to happen for a long time,” explains Mashaba.

In the below video, SABC News reporter Hasina Gori gives an update:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, seven others appeared, facing charges of rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravated circumstances and contravention of the Immigration Act.