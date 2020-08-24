Herman Mashaba says he does not believe the current government can help reconstruct the country's economy.

Former Joburg mayor and the now leader of the People’s Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, has called on government to hold general elections next year to avoid the collapse of the country’s economy.

The call – for the 2024 elections to be moved to 2021 – comes as Mashaba prepares to launch his new political party.

“I think no one can dispute the fact that South Africa is in a serious financial hole which would require a drastic economic reconstruction program as a matter of urgency. We need to look at this current government and we have an opportunity as government to call for elections. So we put together a plan to reconstruct our economy because this is not something we can wait for until 2024, otherwise we are looking for trouble. ”

