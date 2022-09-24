Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has called on Eastern Cape residents to work jointly to inculcate a culture of humanity.

Mabuyane was speaking at the provincial heritage celebrations at Ngcobo Village Sports Ground in the Chris Hani District, and used the platform to denounce social ills such as alcohol abuse, forced marriages and gender-based violence.

The premier says Heritage Month goes beyond just wearing traditional attire and indulging in African cuisine.

“It must be about how we help this country on its nation-building, how do we ensure the cohesion of our people and have every one co-operating in ensuring that we have a prosperous country,” says the Eastern Cape Premier.