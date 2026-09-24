‘Heritage, culture, sports must be recognised as economic industries’

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie says heritage, culture and sport should be recognised as powerful economic industries that can create jobs and generate revenue.

Speaking in Oudtshoorn at the national Heritage Day celebration, McKenzie says government is moving away from viewing these sectors simply as entertainment, and is instead focusing on unlocking employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

He says, “I think one of the mistakes since joining government that I think government made in the past was to look at sports, culture, heritage as entertainment, but not looking at the business of heritage, the business of culture, the business of sport. And if you look at it that way, you will start looking at employment opportunities that can be derived from that. You can enhance revenue. So you look at Oudtshoorn, for instance. Oudtshoorn is not a rich town. It is rich in minerals; it is rich in history; it is rich in caves. And things are not where we are not where we want to be in Oudtshoorn, but we are surely not where we used to be.”

X | HERITAGE DAY | A moment of silence is observed for women killed through gender-based violence, accompanied by a call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare that enough is enough and take stronger action against the scourge. pic.twitter.com/7OuVRYaol2 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 24, 2026