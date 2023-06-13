Residents of Hennenman in the Free State have closed down the Phomolong Clinic. They are demanding that the Health MEC must urgently attend to the ailing state of the clinic.

Residents are holding placards and picketing outside the clinic. They say it has been without running water since last year, cleanliness is a major challenge; and that a lack of medication and health services are also lacking.

Arrangements have been made for chronic patients to receive their medication from health workers who are also outside.

Phomolong resident Molefi Mosala explains, “Doctors and dentists cannot come to the clinic because there is no running water so the people of Henneman if they have a problem with their teeth, they must go to Welkom to take out their teeth and get proper services because the doctor cannot work here; because the situation doesn’t allow them. There is no water, there are no toilets here. We are only using one toilet used by men and women. There are no cleaners both inside and outside the clinic. The clinic is dirty.”