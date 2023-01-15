Tanzania’s passport has been ranked 74th globally in the latest mobility ranking and maintained its spot as the ninth most powerful in Africa.

The latest Henley Passport Index report, based on official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reveals the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa.

The number of countries that holders of a Tanzanian passport can visit without a visa, or obtain one on arrival has increased to 72 up from 70 a couple of years ago.

On the African continent, the latest Henley Global Passport Index Report ranks Mauritius first, South Africa second, and Tanzania ninth in terms of ease of travel.

For the past 18 years, the publishers of the index have been using it to show the link between passport strength and access to the global economy.

This year’s index reveals that just 6% of passports worldwide give their holders visa-free access to more than 70% of the global economy.

Analysts say that with global travel improving but not at pre-pandemic levels, a lower ranking on the index could mean that citizens of a particular country are shut out of opportunities for economic mobility and growth.

East African countries, Tanzania included, have as of last year, begun rolling out chip-embedded passports for their citizens to combat rampant forgery and impersonation.

The East African Community hopes that this will strengthen the region’s passport and open up more travel and economic opportunities for citizens. -Reporting by Isaac Lukando from Dar es Salaam

Latest Henley passport index report with Isaac Lukando