Marginalised rural communities are set to receive social and medical needs at their doorsteps following the launch of Project Owethu by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

President Cyril Ramaphosa applauded the launch of the project during his speech at the Armed Forces Day held in Richard’s Bay, North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal today.

The event was a commemoration of the death of over 600 black South African troops who died on the SS Mendi when it collided with the steamship, Darro in the English Channel. The soldiers were to be deployed to the front lines of the First World War in France.

Armed Forces Day I SS Mendi marks 106 years:

Project Owethu will see the SANDF working with government departments to provide access to health care and other social services in remote communities of KwaZulu-Natal.

“This project can be a great catalyst for change through empowering communities and improving people’s lives,” Ramaphosa explained.

The President says the SANDF is no stranger to the communities of KZN as these troops have been in the province during the lockdown in 2020 as well as the last year’s devastating floods.

Furthermore, Ramaphosa says the army has assisted communities in various ways using the different divisions it encompasses.

“Most of these were members of the SA Army Engineer Corps and medical practitioners from the South African Military Health Service. They have built bridges, fixed roads and purified drinking water,” Ramaphosa adds.