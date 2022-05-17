The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) says it is looking forward to the former President Jacob Zuma’s appeal on the medical parole matter. The matter is set for the 15th of August in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

This comes after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services leave to appeal the judgment.

The court ruled that the granting of medical parole to the former President was unlawful.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he breached its earlier order to abide by the state capture commission’s summons and appear before it.

Initially, former correctional services head Arthur Fraser granted Zuma medical parole but, Helen Suzman Foundation was against that decision.

The foundation wants the parole decision urgently reviewed and set aside and also seeks that Zuma’s time on medical parole not be counted as time served.

Helen Suzman Foundation, legal counsel Anton van Dalsen says, “Well in relation to the appeal by Mr Zuma against the finding of the high court – which sets aside the medical parole decision of commissioners prisons, we have been informed via our attorneys, [about] the appeal by Mr Zuma against the finding of the high court which sets aside the medical parole decision of commissioners prisons. We have been informed via our attorneys by the Supreme Court of Appeal, that the matter will be heard at the start of the next term of the third term and that is on the 15th of August.”

