Firefighters are still battling flames on the Helderberg Mountain near Somerset West, outside Cape Town, after strong winds caused flareups overnight.

According to Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, “the flames have spread into the local nature reserve.” No property has however been damaged at this stage, however firefighters are monitoring the threat to houses on the slopes of the mountain

“Strong winds are still prevalent in the area.”, adds Carelse.

The fire ignited earlier this week and has caused extensive damage to vegetation and some pine plantations.