Heightened security in Gauteng due to Presidential inauguration

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) says they have heightened police visibility in the Gauteng province ahead of the Presidential inauguration.

Traffic officials from the Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg Metro Police Departments have also been deployed at all key points.

Deputy Police Commissioner Lieutenant General and Chairperson of NATJOINTS, Tebello Musikili, has expressed satisfaction that security arrangements for the Presidential inauguration are proving effective.

Musikili says today’s arrangements form part of the broader plan for the National and Provincial elections with security alertness remaining high.

“There are no concerns as far as the arrangements are concerned and I think I need to thank the security cluster as a whole. You have seen minimal incidents during the elections up to this point. We are trying our level best to make sure that we are properly coordinated and we respond as quickly as possible to any incident. …the example that I can cite, there is a person behind bars who was trying to test our security measures, who went to the accreditation centre who was not supposed to be there, he is a foreign national and he has been arrested so we are not taking anything to chance.”

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe has outlined the items that are prohibited in the inauguration venue.

“We are patrolling, conducting stop and searches and roadblocks to ensure we tighten security and deal with any form of criminality. The following items are prohibited dangerous weapons such as firearms and sharp weapons, no traditional weapons including traditional spears and knobkerries will be allowed, no alcoholic beverages, no cooler boxes, no fireworks, no glass bottles, and no drones. Members of the public are reminded that before entering the South Lawns, they will be searched and anyone found with these items will be turned away.”



Presidential Inauguration | All systems go for the inauguration ceremony:

