Heidelberg man dies after being locked in cold storage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are investigating a case of murder following the death of a 33-year-old man after being locked inside a cold room at a store in Ratanda, south of Heidelberg in Gauteng.

It is alleged that the deceased and another man, who was assaulted and later taken to hospital, were accused of stealing a chocolate bar.

Community members protested outside the shop where the incident happened yesterday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza says, “One of the men, a 33-year-old, during closing time, complained of stomach aches, paramedics were called and he was declared dead on the scene.”

RATANDA PUBLIC UP IN ARMS OVER SHOPRITE INCIDENT Victim is a 33-year-old male, not a 13-year-old as was incorrectly reported by other media houses. Upset community members, reacting to news that a 13-year-old had been locked in the Shoprite cold room for stealing a chocolate,… pic.twitter.com/4lVRVF83fg — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) May 20, 2024