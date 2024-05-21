sabc-plus-logo

Heidelberg man dies after being locked in cold storage

Image of police tape at an SAPS crime scene.
  • Police tape at a crime scene.
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@SAPoliceService
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are investigating a case of murder following the death of a 33-year-old man after being locked inside a cold room at a store in Ratanda, south of Heidelberg in Gauteng.

It is alleged that the deceased and another man, who was assaulted and later taken to hospital, were accused of stealing a chocolate bar.

Community members protested outside the shop where the incident happened yesterday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza says, “One of the men, a 33-year-old, during closing time, complained of stomach aches, paramedics were called and he was declared dead on the scene.”

