Long sentences have been imposed in four separate rape cases in four provinces – the Western Cape, the Northern Cape, Limpopo and Gauteng.

In the Western Cape, police have welcomed the two life sentences imposed on Sindile April for rape. April was found guilty of raping two women.

April broke into the home of his 24-year-old victim, stabbed and raped her before fleeing the scene. Whilst in custody, DNA evidence linked him to a 2017 attack.

In the Northern Cape a 42-year-old man, Benjamin Gewindt, has been sentenced to 28-years at the Calvinia Magistrate’s Court for raping a mentally challenged woman.

Geswindt was sentenced to 28 years of which eight were suspended, on the condition he is not found guilty on a similar offense. He will therefore only serve 20 years behind bars. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Violence will not be tolerated

The provincial commissioner, Koliswa Otola applauded investigating officer Constable Jacques Nielsen for his meticulous investigation. Otola says these sentences are an indication that violence will not be tolerated.

In Limpopo a convicted rapist has been given life imprisonment for raping a minor by the Mahwelereng Regional Court near Mokopane. Lesiba Tema raped a girl at Mosesetjane village in December 2019. He had threatened her with a knife before raping her in nearby bushes.

The Court has ordered that Tema’s particulars to be included in the register for sexual offenders.

And in Gauteng, a 67-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court near Pretoria for raping his eight-year-old step granddaughter.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Henry Mamothame elaborates: “We hope this conviction will bring closure to the victim and her family after she suffered in the hands of an elderly who she trusted and should have protected her from harm. The conviction also serves as warning to perpetrators that the criminal justice system will have no mercy to perpetrators of such offences.”- Additional Reporting Mpho Lepedi