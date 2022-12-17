Limpopo traffic authorities say there are heavy traffic volumes between the Boabab tollgate and the Beitbridge border post in Musina.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says that traffic officers have been deployed to manage the situation.

“There’s an increase in traffic volumes on the N1 in Musina from Boabab toll plaza to the Beitbridge border post. The provincial Traffic and Road Management Traffic Corporation officers are deployed there to monitor and manage the situation to ensure that there’s a free flow of traffic.”