More than a thousand vehicles per hour have been recorded traveling south since Tuesday at noon. The N1 southbound between Mookgopong in Limpopo and Pretoria has seen heavy traffic.

To relieve traffic congestion, toll gates were opened at Nyl Plaza and Kranskop.

High traffic volumes have also been recorded at the Groblersbrug border post outside Lephalale into Botswana.

“Traffic has increased significantly on the N1 southbound towards Gauteng with 1 300 cars passing Kranskop toll plaza at two this afternoon, traffic officials are deployed at critical points on the N1 to manage the flow of traffic. Impatient motorists are warned against driving on the yellow lane or oncoming traffic especially at tollgates as this might cause accidents that will further congest traffic,” Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Cheune explains.