Heavy rains are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The National Weather Service has issued two warnings about potential localised flooding.

Forecaster Wiseman Dlamini says, “We are expecting 80% showers and thundershowers over KZN and most of the rain is going to be in the afternoon going towards the evening. Then, in terms of the warnings for today, we are expecting a yellow Level 2 warning over the western interior of the province and then there is an orange warning over the eastern part of the province. Basically those warnings mean there is a possibility of flooding which is likely to negatively impact people who are driving on the road there might be flooding of low-level bridges.”

Rivers are overflowing and bridges are flooded in some areas in Nkomazi, east of Mbombela, Mpumalanga, as heavy rains continue to fall in most parts of the province’s lowveld region.

At least four people have been reported missing in the rural Nkomazi municipality.

Communities are cut off and some residents have been trapped in their houses.

A search and rescue mission is under way.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Services K9 and Diving units, together with the Tshwane Emergency Services, are continuing with their search for a man who was swept away by the Apies River on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Human Settlement MEC Siphokazi Mani Lusithi is pledging temporary building materials to Komani families who were left destitute in the Eastern Cape following floods that engulfed Komani this week.

More than a thousand people lost their homes in the flood and businesses and health facilities were left damaged and dysfunctional.

Lusithi says this is a temporary solution for the residents of Komani, as they are working on a long-term solution.

“We are bringing a temporary structure, but the site in itself is part of a long-term solution. When we come back to Enoch Mgijima for the building of the wrath week project there, they are going to be built where they are going to be residing and where we are going to place them right now.”