Heavy rains have left a trail of destruction in the Nkomazi, Bushbuckridge and Mbombela municipalities in Mpumalanga. Roads and houses have been affected, with bridges also submerged.

Some villages in Nkomazi and Bushbuckridge have been completely cut off.

Transnet’s railway infrastructure has been damaged, shutting down 90% of the North-East corridor between Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

At least two people have died and three are still missing.

A mop-up operation is underway in Thekwane, South near KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, after heavy rains battered the area.

Most of the residents especially those who have built their houses on the bank of the Crocodile River have lost their belongings as the river has burst its banks.

Road infrastructure in some parts of Limpopo has also been damaged as a result of recent heavy rains. In the Vhembe district, the local Thulamela Municipality is still assessing the extent of the damage to roads and bridges.

At Medingen in Bolobedu, near Modjadjiskloof, a road that was already full of massive potholes has further deteriorated.

The Thulamela area experienced heavy rainfall, which led to the flooding of the Mutale river. In some parts, bridges and roads were extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, four people have been killed as a result of the floods.

More heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services has forecast a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers across KwaZulu-Natal today. ‘

“For today, over the province KZN we have a 60% chance of some showers and thundershowers from this afternoon, also going into tomorrow we do have just a 30% chance, but 60% in the South West. We don’t have any alerts that we are issuing for today and tomorrow, we are not expecting any damage with this 60% chance of rain. It is just going to be normal showers and thundershowers,” says forecaster, Julius Mahlangu.

Weather Service has issued an alert for more heavy rainfall until Tuesday. Road users are being advised to remain cautious. Limpopo Transport department’s Tidimalo Chuene says, “The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for more rainfall over much of Limpopo from Sunday the 12th of February 2023 continuing to Tuesday some showers may be persistent and locally heavy which might result in some impacts, especially for those travelling on the roads motorists are therefore advised to drive with caution keep their lights on, increase following distance and be aware of other road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and bikers.”