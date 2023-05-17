The lack of bridges in the rural areas in the Eastern Cape once again came into sharp focus at the weekend as the province was lashed by heavy rains over a wide area.

But even during normal times, learners from the Mantshule Senior Primary school at Mvenyane in Matateile risk their lives to reach school. They must cross the river that connects the many villages in the area.

Parents have been raising the issue for many years to no avail.

The low-level bridge was washed away by flood waters last year in November.

Now the children and the residents are at the mercy of the river.

One man has taken it upon himself to assist the children to cross the river.

He wants the kids to get their education and he knows just how dangerous the crossing can be.

Resident Joseph Ndwengula says, “The reason why I am ferrying these kids, it is because I am a victim of this river. I have once swept away when I was trying to help in putting up a walkway over this river. What I am doing now, I carry the kids across the river, and it is my responsibility to come here every day to do this job. There are also parents who come here and make sure that their kids are safe.”

The elderly are also struggling.

While filming a group of men arrived, pushing an elderly woman in a wheelbarrow. They carried her across the river, taking her to the clinic.

Resident Anastacia Mantshule says, “My sister is sick and we do not have a bridge, I asked these villagers to bring her by a wheelbarrow. This is what we have been doing throughout these years. Our government is not helping us. We do not know what to do now. I am taking my sister to the clinic which is just across the river. Please help us get [a] solution, we are suffering and for so many years we have been calling for help.”

