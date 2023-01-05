The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management services in Gauteng says it will remain on high alert following a warning about heavy rains by the Weather Service.

Severe downpours may be expected until Friday morning. Flooding has occurred in parts of the Tshwane Metro.

Scores of people in the metro have been left homeless. Ekurhuleni Emergency Services Spokesperson, William Ntladi says, “Residents in the low-lying areas, flood lines near the rivers and water streams are warned to remain vigilant. Pedestrians to use appropriate routes and bridges including Motorists as well. Motorists should as well keep a good following distance and appropriate speed. Wet road surfaces spell danger. Accidents are eminent on such surfaces.”

Earlier, Tshwane Emergency Services said they’re on high alert following flash floods in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon.

Two cars have been trapped in flooding in different parts of the capital city. Tshwane emergency spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, says the occupants in both vehicles are safe.

“Two incidents of flooding around Pretoria have been reported following a cloud burst that we experienced. A vehicle was reported stuck in the water on Steve Biko Road and Johan Heyns. All occupants managed to move out. Another incident was reported in Pretoria North under the bridge going into Oragele de beer street, also a vehicle was trapped.”

🔴 DANGER: MULTIPLE REPORTS OF MOTORISTS TRAPPED IN FLOODS IN PARTS OF PRETORIA NORTH ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON | 📸 SUPPLIED pic.twitter.com/BsGqfW95LG — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 5, 2023

Warning for KZN

The South African Weather Service has also issued a level 5 warning for widespread showers and thundershowers over parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Thursday. The Service says that more than 50 millimetres of rainfall are expected which could lead to the flooding of roads and settlements. SA Weather Service issues warning for widespread disruptive showers and thundershowers over KZN: In a separate statement, the eThekwini Municipality says disaster management teams and emergency personnel are on standby. The eThekwini is among the areas expected to be the hardest hit, issued with a level 9 warning. Orange Rain warning: KZN – 05 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/yWlq3IWRCo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 4, 2023 KZN Emergency Services on high alert due to flooding warnings: Sihle Zikalala