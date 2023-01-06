Heavy rains in Cato Manor, Mayville, Durban, have damaged informal homes in Cato Manor, Durban, leaving more than 20 people homeless.

Many of the homes have been submerged in water.

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings that some places could receive between 50 and 80 millimeters of rain in the next 24 hours.

Fifty-nine-year-old Mirram Tembe, who lives in Cato Manor with her six family members, says she has lost all her belongings.

“The rain started yesterday (Thursday) around 4 and water came into our houses and destroyed everything, I don’t have anything in the house everything is soaking wet. As it is, I slept out on the streets just as I’m still wandering the streets this morning (Friday). This is not the first time this has happened even in December we didn’t spend Christmas well last week water came in, probably three times and we’re not getting any help. I can’t move, I have children and I can’t ask people to keep my furniture for me.”

VIDEO | SA Weather Service issues warning for widespread disruptive showers and thundershowers over KZN:

Eric Manzini who has lived in the area for over 30 years says it is difficult to find alternative accommodation.

“There’s nowhere we can move to because if you look at it, in eThekwini everyone who was affected by the floods here in eThekwini have not received help. They left their places and went to community halls and even now they have not returned to their places. Even as we speak our premises has that problem, some people spend their Christmas in holes. We’ve been here for 30 years so we can’t move. This mess can be fixed if government can just build us a bridge because this place is very low”.