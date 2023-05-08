The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is warning communities in the southern parts of the province of heavy rains that may cause flooding on Monday.

The alert follows a notice from the South African Weather Service.

Residents living in low-lying areas and near rivers are encouraged to monitor their water levels.

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect areas like Abaqulusi, Danhouser, Edumbe and the eThekwini Metro among others.

Department’s Siboniso Mngadi says, “The heavy rainfalls are expected to affect the following municipalities Abaqulusi, Danhouser, Edumbe, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nquthu, Umdoni, Umzumbe, and Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.”

The rain may cause flooding and damage to mud houses, roads, low-lying bridges and rivers. While other areas may suffer infrastructure damage. Furthermore, all Disaster Management Centres and their teams have been activated in all municipalities to address any challenges that may arise.”

Seventy-one victims of KZN’s floods still missing:

Last month, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said insufficient funding was the main challenge that has led to delays in rebuilding infrastructure that was damaged by floods in April 2022.

Over 400 people died in the province following days of torrential rains and mudslides that began on April 11.

It left communities without essential services like water and electricity.