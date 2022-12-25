The South African Weather Services has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains in most parts of KwaZulu-Natal today.

Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede says inclement weather conditions have already started across most parts of the province.

Weather Forecast I 25 December 2022

“For today, Christmas Day, merry Christmas everybody who is celebrating. We are expecting mostly showers and thundershowers for the KZN province with the areas over the northern part expecting a 30% chance of rain which means it’s mostly isolated showers and thundershowers in those areas. Having said that, we would have woken up with some rumbling early this morning in some parts of the province. We do have an alert out for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy down pours, excessive lightning and strong damaging winds over most part of the province for today except over the north eastern part of the province,” adds Gumede.

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a National State of Disaster following sever floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape that claimed more than 400 lives, displacing thousands and causing damage to infrastructure. These floods were described as the worst in living memory.

Durban flood victims still struggling to pick up the pieces eight months on: