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Heavy rainfall, strong wind warning for Garden Route District

Drops of rain on a windowpane.
  • Drops of rain on a windowpane.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash@JoyStamp
SABC News

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding, low temperatures and strong winds in the Garden Route District in the Western Cape.

This is as a cold front is set to make landfall in the province on Thursday. These conditions are expected to continue until Friday.

The last adverse weather in the region in May and June this year caused millions of rand in damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Three people also died after flood waters swept them away.

“We have also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds for the Little Karoo and Garden Route District from Thursday until Friday which will lead to damage to temporary structures and settlements. And we also have a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive for the Little Karoo and Garden Route which will also lead to flooding of roads and major disruption to traffic flow. So, the public is advised to take caution and avoid flooded roads, if possible,” says forecaster Betty Makwakwa.

 

The Garden Route Disaster management centre has asked residents to exercise caution. Disaster management head, Gerhard Otto, says residents must stay away from coastal areas.

“Never drive or walk through flooded roads and where possible avoid low lying areas that are prone to flooding. Please secure loose outdoor items around your home, including garden furniture and other objects that could be blown around by string winds. We also urge the public to stay away from coastal areas during the adverse weather and to take extra care of vulnerable people as well as pets and livestock. Our disaster management teams remain on standby and will continue monitoring the estuaries and the broader region.”

VIDEO | Wednesday weather update:

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