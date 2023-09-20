Heavy rain, winds damage 29 W Cape schools: Education Dept

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Western Cape Education Department says heavy rain and strong winds have caused damage to 29 schools.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says this includes leaking roofs and flooding.

Three schools have reported severe damage in the West Coast region.

Hammond says the department is assessing the damage and communicating with schools to determine the arrangements for continued teaching.

She says they can confirm the reopening of schools tomorrow after consultations with the relevant authorities.

Hammond says the situation will be monitored.

“Request for closure, mainly due to inaccessibility of roads, may be considered on a case-by-case basis pending damages incurred overnight by heavy rainfall. While the weather conditions are set to improve for the reopening of schools, particularly the wind conditions, it is envisaged that it will still be a dark and wet start to the school term. Raincoats, umbrellas and reflective gear are encouraged, and even possible change of clothes. Parents and learners are to please exercise caution on the roads.”

