Fierce fighting persisted in Sudan on Thursday despite a truce agreement as Unite States intelligence said rival forces were trying to gain the upper hand ahead of possible negotiations and the United Nations warned of the violence’s devastating toll on children.

Despite multiple ceasefire declarations, the two sides appeared to be battling for control of territory in the capital Khartoum ahead of proposed talks, though the leaders of both factions have shown little public willingness to negotiate after more than two weeks of fighting.

The Sudanese army on Thursday sought to dislodge the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary force from its positions near central Khartoum in intense battles.

“Both sides believe they can win militarily and have few incentives to come to the negotiating table,” US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington.

One third of Sudan’s 46 million people in need of humanitarian aid:

With fighting having continued despite ceasefire deals, the White House said it may sanction those responsible for destabilising Sudan.

The sudden collapse into warfare has killed hundreds, triggered a humanitarian disaster, sent an exodus of refugees to neighbouring states and risks dragging in outside powers, further destabilising an already restive region.

“The situation in Sudan is teetering toward catastrophe, and children are increasingly caught in the crossfire,” Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement. “For the sake of Sudan’s children, the violence must stop.”

Saying attacks had limited its ability to provide aid to children across the country, UNICEF said it had received reports of 190 children killed and 1,700 injured in Sudan since the conflict erupted on April 15. Firm numbers were difficult to obtain due to the intensity of the violence, it said.