The Johannesburg Emergency Services has warned motorists to be vigilant on the roads following heavy downpours in the city and surrounding areas.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi warned that wet roads could be slippery and could lead to serious accidents.

He says motorists and pedestrians should avoid crossing low-lying and flooded bridges.

Muladzi says they will be monitoring informal settlements.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. We urge all our motorists out there to exercise caution and keep a safe following distance. From our side as a city, we will be on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur.”