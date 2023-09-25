The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has appealed to residents to be vigilant as a heavy downpour is expected especially in low-lying areas and river crossings.

Parts of the Eastern Cape are expected to experience severe weather conditions today.

A joint operation centre has been established to assist residents of areas that are expected to be flooded.

VIDEO: Residents of Oceanview brace for harsh weather conditions

One hundred and twelve people have so far been evacuated from the Kuiga area to a community hall in Gqeberha.

The Acting Director for Disaster Management, Henry Lansdown says, “…If you want to report any flooding incidents you can phone the following number which is 041 5017990. This is the number of the joint operations centre and we will respond to those calls.”

VIDEO: SAWS has issued several weather warnings for parts of the Western and Eastern Cape:

Western Cape Disaster Management teams remain on high alert

Meanwhile, Western Cape authorities have made an impassioned plea to the public to cooperate as Disaster Management teams remain on high alert for severe weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service has forecast damaging waves, strong winds and severe thunderstorms.

There is an intensity forecast in areas including George, Knysna, Mosselbay and Oudshoorn, along the Garden Route.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Minister Anton Bredell says, “It’s mostly your coastal towns that I’m worried about. Remember that we had good winter rains, the dams are full. So, we keep a very close eye, we activated our disaster management centres, and we’ve got all the volunteers and role players involved on standby.”

He adds: “We call now on the public to work with us, to listen to the communication of the municipalities and disaster management centres- and to help us to keep the people around us safe.