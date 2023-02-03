Medical professionals in Kimberley, in the Northern Cape, say there has been an increase in heat-related cases due to the recent heatwave that hit the country.

However, most of the cases are not fatal. The World Health Organisation says more than 100 000 people died from heatwaves between 1998 and 2017.

Meanwhile, eight people in the Kakamas region in the Northern Cape died after suffering from heat strokes two weeks ago. Senior reporter Reginald Witbooi has the details.

Heatwaves are prolonged periods of excessive heat that persist for three days or more. A study released by the South African Medical Research Council reveals that infants, the elderly, people with disabilities, and pregnant women are most vulnerable to heat strokes. It’s also believed that heat waves cause irritability, which leads to gender-based violence, among others.

Zamatimande Kunene from the South African Research Council says, “We need to know how the environmental sectors are affecting human health. I think it’s very imperative to do those kinds of studies because it creates awareness and advises the government accordingly. It’s an ongoing research and it’s been years. It’s different studies. It’s not just one study. But at the end, we put it together just to see what’s been happening over the years.”

Heat strokes come in three stages if it’s not treated: first, dehydration, then heat exhaustion, followed by a heat stroke. Precautionary measures for those outdoors need to be taken. But what happens when you suffer a heatstroke and you need to visit a hospital? First, a file is opened at the hospital. After that, you are assessed. Depending on the assessment, you will either be transferred to a general unit or an emergency unit. If needs be, you will be hospitalised.

Family physician specialist at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe hospital, Doctor Arun Nai, says, “We have been seeing a lot more cases recently, because of our heatwave that’s been happening. However, we haven’t had extreme cases yet in our area. But the things that we will be looking out for is when somebody comes and they are having a body temperature that’s above 40-degrees and people who may be presenting with neurological symptoms.”

The climate change bill before parliament aims to develop an effective long-term climate change response.

The Environmental Health Director at the Department of Health, Murdock Ramathuba, says, “If you look at our climate change and health adaptation plan, it’s a plan that is led by the Department of Health, but you’ve got all other stakeholders involved, researching institutions, municipalities, and members of the organised structures of the community, that’s participating in these structures.”

However, some say they were not consulted about the bill.

A tourist guide, Johann Outram, says, “We missed the period for public participation. It wasn’t advertised … nobody on the normal platforms. We couldn’t participate and make them aware of these additional risks, but I’ve gone through it, and what I see is that it’s definitely not a good bill for us, and it’s not going to help. It’s specifically in relation to cities and city folks.”

Meanwhile, an investigation is currently under way into the deaths of eight farmworkers who died due to heatstroke in Kakamas two weeks ago.

The Department of Labour says it needs to handle the matter with sensitivity and will release a report on its findings.