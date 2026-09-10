‘Heartbroken to discover our daughter lying lifeless’: Aunt

Residents of Bethal in Mpumalanga are raising concerns over an apparent rise in Gender-Based-Violence and Femicide related cases in the area.

This follows the death of two people within a space of a week.

42-year-old Bongani Mlambo was allegedly kidnapped, and his body was later found dumped in the veld.

The second victim, Thembi Lukhele, was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday night. Her body was also discovered dumped in the veld. Lukhele’s intimate partner is suspected to be responsible for her death.

Her aunt, Gertrude Nkosi, says the family is struggling to come to terms with the way her life was taken.

“We were heartbroken to discover our daughter, Thembi, lying lifeless in the veld. Our sadness is mainly because she left behind four children, who are struggling to cope with the trauma of her loss. We are calling for the law to take its course, as the killings of women in our area have become alarming, particularly at the hands of young men.”

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane says two suspects were arrested in connection with the two murder cases.

“A lady was found in the veld, and police were called to the scene, and a male friend was arrested and taken to the cell. Apparently, in the cell, the male friend died under unexplained circumstances as IPID is investigating the case. A case of murder has been opened. Mr Mlambo was reported missing earlier but was found dead. The suspect was arrested: Tsepo Mokoena. The case is now in court. We are appealing to the community: if there are issues that need to be resolved, they must seek assistance or help from other institutions or other departments, including the police.”

X | @SABCNews | CASE IN POINT | As Women’s Month draws to a close, SABC News’ Sebe Buthelezi speaks to a gender-based violence and femicide survivor who says justice has offered little comfort. Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/ayP0YcTrUc

— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 27, 2026

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