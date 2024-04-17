Parents urged to be vigilant around signs of Haemophilia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

On World Haemophilia Day, parents are urged to be more vigilant of signs of Haemophilia in the early stages of their child’s development. Haemophilia is an inherited genetic disorder that prevents blood from forming a stable clot, resulting in little or no clotting.

When a person with Haemophilia is injured, they will have prolonged bleeding as they do not have the factor needed to make a firm clot.

Common symptoms include excessive bruising that lasts for weeks, mouth bleeds, and bleeding into joints, soft tissues and muscles.

“About 30% of boys with Haemophilia may have no family history of the disorder, however, most mothers of these children will have a male blood relative on the maternal side of their family who were born with it. The Gauteng Department of Health has four specialised clinics that provide diagnosis and treatment for Haemophilia patients,” says Gauteng Health Department’s Khutso Rabothata.

Some of the common symptoms associated with Haemophilia among

infants to their toddler stages include excessive bruising that lasts for

weeks, mouth bleeds, bleeding into joints, soft tissues and muscles #WorldHaemophiliaDay #AsibeHealthyGP pic.twitter.com/mZmdzEQHFZ — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) April 17, 2024