One of the 34 people killed in gas tanker explosion in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand, has been laid to rest at Mhinga village outside Malamulele in Limpopo.

Forty-year-old Winnie Hobyane, a nurse at Tambo Memorial Hospital, was one of the 11 health workers and 23 members of the public killed in the Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion.

A truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas exploded after it got stuck under a low bridge.

Hobyane, had been badly injured and passed away on Christmas Day. She had been employed at Tambo Memorial hospital as a staff nurse since 2019 until her tragic death.

In the obituary, she has been described as kind and passionate.

She is survived by her husband and three children.

